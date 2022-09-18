Week 2 Game Day Thread: Colts at Jaguars

It's time for week 2! The slow and steady march to 16-0-1 continues today! After starting slow for three quarters in week one, and still wanting to wash the taste of last season's finale out of their mouths, I'm guessing the Colts come out fired up and take it to the Kitties. Final score 34-13.

I'm basically always right at score predictions...except week one...and week 17 last year...and week 16. But if you want to try to beat me, feel free to start out the thread with your predictions.