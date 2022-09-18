Colts’ Injury Report, Week 2: Shaq Leonard, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce Among Inactives

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Among those inactive include quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver Alec Pierce, linebacker Shaq Leonard, cornerback Dallis Flowers, center Wesley French and tackle Luke Tenuta.

Both DeForest Buckner and Kenny Moore II, who have been battling hip injuries, are active and will play against the Jaguars. Given that both are not fully healthy, we’ll see what they’re able to bring for the Colts’ defense.

The Colts will be down several key starters in Leonard, Pittman Jr. and Pierce. Indy’s linebackers struggled in coverage at times in Week 1 against Houston, so it’ll be interesting to see how the unit responds this week against Jacksonville.

Additionally, down Pittman Jr. (quad) and Pierce (concussion), the Colts are going to need someone (Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon, Keke Coutee) to step up for the offense to maintain a stronger balance this week.

I wouldn’t be shocked to see running back Nyheim Hines (six receptions for 50 yards in Week 1) get a fair amount of looks at receiver with the injuries to Indianapolis’ wideout room.

The depth along this Colts roster will be tested in a major way Sunday as the team looks to earn their first road win against the Jaguars since 2014.