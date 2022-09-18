Week 2 Post Game Wrap

After every Colts game, I (it’s me, Jared Malott!) post a short video to YouTube talking about why the Colts won or lost and who they play next. This week, the Colts went down to Jacksonville, found out how absolute garbage that city is and then played like it today for some reason, apparently. I’m curious to see if the Colts make a coaching change or have Reich give up play-calling duties. I think it’s personnel usage, play-calling and situational awareness. It’s not about looking down at a playsheet and making the right call. It’s about doing the right thing in the moment.

If I was a general manager and I found out that prior to a plane ride out of town for a road game, my head coach and his staff decided to have back-to-back unusually physical practices followed by a surprise day off and then you lost 24-0, I’d fire you before we got back to Indy. I guess that’s just me, though. Armchair GM. Wannabe head coach.