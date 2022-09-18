Colts Fans: Yes, it’s time to panic

We’ve been here before, and not so long ago. The definition of panic is “a sudden overpowering fright, acute, extreme anxiety, a sudden unreasoning terror often accompanied by mass flight.” How painfully appropriate.

Yes, it’s only two games, and the tie was marginally better than a loss. We thought that the addition of a veteran quarterback would be a difference maker right out of the box. We were wrong.

We thought that a healthy and rested Jonathan Taylor would be the beast he can be on any given Sunday. He hasn’t been.

We thought Matt Ryan would galvanize the offense, show us what a true veteran can do. He didn’t. He looked every bit as frightened and bewildered as he did against the Patriots in Super Bowl 51. We know what happened there.

We thought bringing in Gus Bradley to head a defense with additions Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore would repair some of the Eberflus-era setbacks. That hasn’t happened.

We thought, we hoped, and we have remained optimistic. But really, enough is enough.

How can a team look so uninspired, flat and confused just two weeks into the season?

Ryan threw three interceptions. He finished 16 of 30 for just 195 yards. Jonathan Taylor had one 21 yard run but finished with only nine carries for 54 yards. Nine carries. The Colts have not won a game in Jacksonville since 2014. From a fan’s perspective, this Colts team appeared exhausted and soft. As painful as it is to even contemplate, these Colts looked like they have given up. So we’re left with a list of question marks.

We entered the offseason saying goodbye to yet another veteran quarterback in a long line of predecessors who paled in comparison to the likes of Manning and Luck. Every season since has been a question mark. Who is responsible? Where is the leadership? Is it time to look at a new head coach? Are THEY going to trade for another washed up QB, or rehash the “Suck for Luck” era in hopes of snagging a young offensive leader?

The days of the “1-0” mentality are over. The empty promises and typical post-game jargon from Frank Reich and Chris Ballard aren’t going to fly anymore. This team can no longer get away with lackadaisical, UNPREPARED play. No more questions. We need answers.

It’s hard to be optimistic on days like today. We are all loyal, die-hard Colts fans, but we’re disappointed year after year. Perhaps the answer is to clean house, and bring in a staff that can rekindle a team that is clearly asleep at the wheel. We know the fire is there, we’ve seen this team play elite football. It’s time to figure out when, and where, that fire got lost.