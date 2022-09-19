Colts News: Colts’ 5 defensive Pro Bowlers have been hard to notice so far

Colts' 5 defensive Pro Bowlers have been hard to notice so far

The Colts were supposed to have a defense full of playmakers, but against young quarterbacks, they've made almost no impactful plays so far.

Colts fans call for firing of coach Frank Reich, GM Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts are 0-1-1 after poor performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Colts continue skid in Jacksonville with 24-0 loss | Fox 59

INDIANAPOLIS – The Jaguars extended the Colts’ losing streak in Jacksonville with a dominating 24-0 win at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday afternoon. The Colts (0-1-1) have now dropped eight straight road games to the Jaguars (1-1), including the 2016 game in London. It’s the first time they’ve been shut out since a 6-0 blanking […]

Colts Notebook: Indy still has no answers in Jacksonville | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

After an offseason focused on a devastating loss to the Jaguars in the regular-season finale, things looked awfully familiar for the Colts eight months later.

Listless performance leads to Colts' seventh straight loss in Jacksonville | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

After another embarrassing trip to Jacksonville, the Colts look more likely to pick in the top five of next year's draft than to return to the postseason.

Colts Will 'Evaluate Everything' After Shutout Loss To Jaguars

The Colts fell, 24-0, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

5 Things Learned: Colts Obliterated, Embarrassed Again, By Jaguars | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

5 Things Learned: Colts Obliterated, Embarrassed Again, By Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach, players weigh in on NFL Week 2 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

Owner Jim Irsay summoned Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to the team complex the night of the Jan. 9 debacle.

Jacksonville Jaguars blank Indianapolis Colts in 'embarrassing' loss for hopeful contender

The Jaguars shut out the Colts 24-0 in an "embarrassing" loss on Sunday. "We got our a-- whooped," DeForest Buckner said.

Colts QB Matt Ryan says he's 'good' after rolling up his right hand late in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said he's feeling "good" after appearing to roll up his right throwing arm/hand late in Sunday's road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts embarrassed by Jaguars again; time to stop blaming Carson Wentz and look within - The Athletic

What's wrong with the Colts — and something is very, very wrong — goes much deeper. than the departed quarterback.

Why Chris Ballard, Frank Reich share culpability for Colts’ horrendous start - The Athletic

Indy's brass vowed to correct the issues that plagued them last year, but so far, nothing seems different.

Colts vs Jaguars: Loss in Jacksonville shows failure of Reich, Ballard

Colts owner Jim Irsay could fire everybody, and it would feel justified. Coach Frank Reich, GM Chris Ballard and Matt Ryan aren't getting it done.

Colts vs. Jaguars: Colts fail on every level in 24-0 loss

Frank Reich got out-coached, Matt Ryan flailed, the offensive line hasn't lived up to reputation, Chris Ballard was wrong about the receiver depth

Colts vs. Jaguars: 10 thoughts on shutout loss to Jacksonville

Colts insider Nate Atkins has 10 thoughts on another blowout road loss to the Jaguars.

COLTS MEDIA

Colts owner Jim Irsay talks with fans and signs some footballs after his team’s loss in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/hHk0M7x6Oe — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 18, 2022