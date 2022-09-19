The Coltist #35 AKA the Deon Jackson Episode

After every Colts game, Jared and Mateo sit down and chat. This week, the Colts traveled to Jacksonville and lost to the Jaguars. Jared would like to point out that the Colts had two unusually physical practices and an additional day off on Friday this week en route to Sunday’s game. The final score was 24-0. The Colts are 0-1-1 and host the Kansas City #Chiefs in Week 3. Please follow this YouTube channel to help Jared grow!