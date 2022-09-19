Matt Ryan Stat Tracker: Week 2

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data.

For those of you new to this, I will publish key QB stats each week judging how well the Colts passing game performed. Yes, O-Line, receivers, and play-calling impact these numbers but they are primarily QB measures. I will probably modify the charts throughout the season. ﻿Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click charts for larger view)

HOW WELL?

Despite the outcome, the numbers say Matt Ryan actually played pretty well. Nah, I’m kidding, his numbers are total crap.

His only significant positive value plays came in garbage time, while his significantly negative plays were to be found all over the place.

Are you seeing trends in the following charts, because I sure am. Last week’s silver linings of 1st down conversions and net yardage efficiency were ripped apart this week. There are no words to describe how god awful these numbers are . . . gorram? . . . no that doesn’t capture it . . . frak? dank farrik?

He had the lowest epa per play of any QB though Sunday night and I am willing to bet he retains that title after both Monday Night games as well. A 31% success rate disparages the use of the word “success” in the stat name.

His problems with the Falcons were exacerbated by a poor O-line and no receivers. Check and check.

HOW FAR?

At the end of the day, 6.5 yards per attempt is not good, but it is survivable. Three picks is not.

So let me get this straight. Your best receiver is out so you throw longer passes? Got it.

TO WHO?

Thank god we have Parris Campbell. It took 2 games for Dulin to equal Pittman’s 1.

HOW ACCURATE?

If Ryan can’t be accurate (and he hasn’t been) , then all is lost.

HOW FAST?

Time to throw spiked along with sack rate. I don’t have pressure numbers yet, but you all saw what I saw.

TO WHERE?

Jesus. I mean . . . Jesus.

DASHBOARD

Numbers relative to the 28 QBs through Sunday night.

Mouseover for definitions: opd , edp , arsr , ttt , adot , 20+ , cmp% , cpoe , ay/c , yac , yacoe , ypa , pr% , ta% , scr% , sk% , aa% , ny/d , to% , 1st% , td% , rze , orze , 20+e , psr , epa/d

That is a very long average time to throw and since Ryan wasn’t scrambling around a lot, that means he couldn’t find any open receivers (2nd ttt, 23rd scr%). That situation is going to invite a lot of pressure and a high sack rate (2nd sck%).

Ryan wasn’t checking down a lot as the depth of targets and average completion distances were high (9th adot, 3rd ay/c). His accuracy was bad for a 2nd week (19th cpoe), which contributed to receivers getting less yac than expected (19th yacoe). The long completed passes helped keep his yards per attempt from being terrible (18th ypa), but the yardage lost to sacks dragged his overall yardage efficiency down (21st ny/d).

His non-yardage events were about as bad as they could be: he turned the ball over a lot, he didn’t get first downs and he didn’t throw touchdowns (2nd to%, 26th 1st%, 27th td%). When you mix poor average yardage with poor non-yardage events, you get horrible overall efficiency (26th psr, 28th epa/d).