Monday Night Football Week 2: Picks and Predictions

Yes, yesterday was absolutely horrendous and the Colts seem to suck right now. We also have an incoming matchup against the Chiefs, who had 10 days to rest after beating the Chargers... but not all is bad Colts’ fans! Tonight we get to see the Bills (-9.5) hopefully blowout the Titans and another very entertaining matchup with the Vikings and the Eagles (-2.5) going up against each other. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bills are coming off a big win against the Rams to kick off their season, and look like Super Bowl favorites right now, while the Titans lost at home against the New York Giants, not a good look for them. Josh Allen killed it against the Rams vaunted defense, and now he will get to go off against a Titans unit that does not seem nearly as dominant as last season. The +120 odds for him scoring a touchdown seem a bit generous to me...

The Eagles won a tantalizing Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, as Jalen Hurts looked like the two-way threat the Eagles envisioned him to be, while the Vikings managed to upset the Packers on the back of wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

For tonight, all 12 staff members are expecting Buffalo to get the job done and sink the Titans to 0-2 to start the season (which would technically place us above them in the standings), for the Vikings-Eagles game the predictions are in favor of the Minnesota team 9-3.