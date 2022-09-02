Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Impressed with Michael Pittman Jr.’s Route Running and Leadership

According to his head coach Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has made major strides entering his third-season—particularly as a route runner and regarding his leadership in the locker room:

“Man, it’s unbelievable,” Reich said on Thursday to the media regarding Pittman Jr. “This guy is, I mean he’s just a player. He’s becoming more refined in his route running. Every year he’s gotten better as a route runner. He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s the ultimate tough guy.” “But the two things that I think I’ve seen early so far are continued improvement in route running and then leadership, stepping up in a significant way.” “I think he’s a natural leader. Not that he’s been super vocal, but he’s been a little bit more vocal. I think he’s one of those guys that has to be intentional of that. I think it’s good. I think it’s good to challenge yourself like that. . . . I think what Pitt has done there is appropriate. It’s not over the top. It’s not forced. It just seems natural. It just seems like it’s within him, and we can feel his leadership and his presence.”

With hopefully a more consistent, accurate, and better anticipating starting quarterback behind center, veteran Matt Ryan, when passing, Pittman Jr. is expected to see his receiving targets and production increase this upcoming season respectively.

However, it’s also worth noting that it’s not just Ryan’s major offseason addition, but Pittman’s own improvement and self-growth that could propel him into his first career Pro Bowl appearance—or at the very least, a breakout career season as a star NFL wideout.

The talented 24 year old wideout is not only Indianapolis’ undisputed WR1 entering the 2022 campaign, but is also quickly becoming one of the franchise’s cornerstone Colts.