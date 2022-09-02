Colts Head Coach Frank Reich has High Praise for Rookie CB Dallis Flowers’ Coverage and Return Ability

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich had only positives to say regarding undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Dallis Flowers, who recently made the final 53-man active roster following a standout training camp and preseason showing:

“Dallis has elite, like you know really good, physical cover skills,” Reich said on Thursday to the media regarding Flowers. “I mean some guys, he’s a real skilled cover guy, and he demonstrated that consistently to show and flash talent that can cover one-on-one. We like his return ability. So, excited to have him on the roster.” “He needs to continue to grow and develop, but right now, he’s on the roster, so I expect him to contribute and excited about having him.”

The former Pittsburg State star had to fight and claw at cornerback to fulfill his NFL dream, but made the most of his opportunity with the Colts this summer.

The 6’1”, 196 pound cornerback has some definite physical tools to work with (featuring a RAS of 9.5 out of a maximum of 10.0), along with his developing one-on-one coverage skills:

Dallis Flowers is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.5 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 97 out of 1923 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/vdWmfz21Rj #RAS pic.twitter.com/dJ4llEpgaU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 1, 2022

Flowers presumably opens the season as Indianapolis’ 5th cornerback in a crowded room, but should be able to immediately contribute on special teams and plays a position, cornerback, that often can get dinged up in a hurry in the NFL injury-wise. It’s always important to have quality and deep depth at defensive back in today’s passing league.

Flowers only helped his final 53-man roster cause with the Colts by demonstrating his versatility—by serving as a quality special teams returnman. Flowers had a 53-yard kick return in the Colts’ preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished the preseason with 10 total tackles during 3 games at cornerback.

Flowers is certainly a young player to watch for initially on special teams, and eventually in the Colts secondary with potential limited reps on defense during the 2022 campaign.