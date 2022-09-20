Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 3

Nyheim Hines, running back, Colts

With Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce nursing injuries, Nyheim Hines is slated to take on a much bigger role in the offense. The unit is not going to perform as bad as they did against the Jaguars, so this might be a really good time to add Nyheim and perhaps even start him in the hopes he can put up a solid performance.

Garrett Wilson, wide receiver, Jets

Wilson has now received 22 targets over his first two NFL games, and scored two touchdowns last week against the Browns. While that 30+ point production is most likely not repeating itself anytime soon, that level of volume on a team that is sure to be trailing most of the games they play is certainly worth considering.

Raheem Mostert, running back, Dolphins

Mostert fell victim to an unfavourable game script as the Dolphins were trailing throughout most of the game, but still got most of the touches on the offense (14 to Edmonds’ 6). If this recent trend continues and Mostert assumes the lead role in that running back room then he has plenty of upside as a homerun threat, but keep in mind he has always struggled with injuries in the past and there is still decent threat of competition in that backfield.

Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Commanders

While Dotson does not get many touches in the Commanders’ offense so far, he is managing to do the most with what he is getting, scoring 3 touchdowns in the first two games. If he continues performing like this he might establish himself as the #2 receiver.

Chris Olave, wide receiver, Saints

Continuing with the rookie wide receiver trend, a week after getting just 3 targets on his debut, Olave got 13 targets this week. While he did catch just 5 of them for 80 yards, that level of volume with Winston as your quarterback means that you are bound to have some pretty big weeks here and there.

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, 49ers

With Trey Lance out for the season with an ankle injury, Jimmy G is back in as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Garoppolo got 16.7 points on Sunday, as that is what you can expect from him, he is not going to light up the scoreboard like Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts, but he can put up solid numbers week in and week out. Considering how mediocre the mid-tier fantasy quarterbacks (Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Joe Burrow, and Kirk Cousins to name a few), Garoppolo is a viable backup at this point.