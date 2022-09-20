Colts News: Blame for Colts current issues is a top-down problem

Blame For Colts Current Issues Is A Top-Down Problem | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Blame For Colts Current Issues Is A Top-Down Problem

Indianapolis Colts' entire organization should expect scrutiny after ugly loss to Jacksonville Jaguars - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

After being eliminated from playoff contention last season in Jacksonville, Indy returned Sunday and again fell flat.

Colts dealing with plenty of problems, including expensive offensive line

There are no lack of culprits in yet another poor start by the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts Momentarily Flail Before Dying In Jacksonville – Indianapolis Monthly

Colts can't do much of anything but drown against Jacksonville, a franchise that has a trashy water feature in its stadium.

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 2

The Colts were shut out, 24-0, in their Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Here are five things we learned from Sunday's game:

Colts Notebook: Slow starts become alarming trend | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

The Colts' uncompetitive performance Sunday in Jacksonville is part of ongoing theme that dates back to the disastrous end to last season.

Indianapolis Colts' Chris Ballard, Frank Reich on Hot Seat After ‘Pathetic’ Showing vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

After another embarrassing showing, the Colts’ head decision-makers should be feeling the heat.

Colts struggle to explain why the start of ’22 looks just like the finish of ’21 - The Athletic

Indy looked lifeless in its loss to the Jags, still unable to climb out of the grave it dug itself eight months ago at the same venue.

Breaking down Frank Reich’s explanations for Colts’ failures vs. Jaguars - The Athletic

The head coach was pressed Monday about Indy's poor start and a number of issues that came up in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

Colts naively think everything is fine after 24-0 loss at Jacksonville

Tired of writing how much I like the Colts' coach and general manager. Grow up, gentlemen. Look in the mirror. What you’re doing? It’s not working.

Colts: Jeff Saturday discusses poor start against AFC South opponents

The retired Indianapolis Colts center and current NFL analyst for ESPN has stunned by one area of the Colts' play.

Colts: Desperate for reliable targets, Nyheim Hines needs to play more

Hines has 10 catches in 11 targets, making him one of Matt Ryan's most reliable weapons in a passing game that has sputtered.

