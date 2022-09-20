Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 2 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 0-1-1 on Sunday after being blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0 in Week 2.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Offensive analysis/takeaways:

There isn’t much to say about the offense, given their atrocious performance for the entire game. Wideout Ashton Dulin had five catches for 79 yards and made a couple of solid plays in a disappointing showing from the rest of the Colts’ offense.

Despite having arguably the best running back in the league, Indy’s running game was ineffective as Jacksonville stacked the box throughout much of the game and forced the Colts’ backup wide receivers to win against their secondary. They couldn’t, and issues at receiver outside of Michael Pittman Jr. continue to hold back the offense’s passing attack.

Running back Nyheim Hines, who many thought would be a key component within Indianapolis’ offense that was down its two best receivers, only played 30% of the team’s snaps offensively. Hines is one of the Colts’ top playmakers, so seeing him receive such a low snap-count percentage is certainly noteworthy and something to keep a close eye on going forward.

Defense:

Defensive analysis/takeaways:

Defensively, the Colts weren’t much better. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence picked apart Indy’s secondary for 235 passing yards, two touchdowns and a career-best 121.5 passer rating.

Both cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Julian Blackmon dropped interceptions, which was about the only highlight (if you even want to call it that) for the defense all game long. The rest of Indy’s secondary struggled to contain Jacksonville’s receivers all afternoon long.

Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who had three interceptions in 2021, hasn’t played a single snap in the last two weeks. Rodgers has played well when called upon and has progressed very well through his first two seasons, which may leave some fans wondering why the former sixth-round pick hasn’t seen any playing time this season.