Colts News: 7 Colts Greats Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

7 Former Colts Greats Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a nominee in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne was a finalist and defensive end Robert Mathis was a semifinalist last year.

INDIANAPOLIS – The on-going selection process for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 has a definite Colts flavor. Eleven individuals with ties to the franchise – including seven who played major roles in the team’s strong run through the 2000s – are included among the 129 modern-era nominees. Topping the list are […]

Ryan Review: Indianapolis Colts’ QB Under Fire All Day in Loss vs. Jaguars - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Matt Ryan was pressured all afternoon and had little help from his receivers as the Colts imploded in Jacksonville.

Colts mailbag: What do Reich, Ballard have to do to keep their jobs?

Colts insider Nate Atkins answers your mail, from coaches on the hot seat to offensive line underperformance to why Isaiah Rodgers Sr. isn't playing.

NFL power rankings: Colts take a dive after shutout loss to Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts are heading south in the NFL power rankings, but they have company in their AFC South brethren.

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check it out below:

Colts Sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, G Arlington Hambright To Practice Squad; Release K Lucas Havrisik, TE Jared Scott From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

Colts Ryan Diem: From protecting Peyton Manning to protecting trash bins

Ryan Diem, who won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, is now the owner of Bin Scrub, a company that cleans garbage bins.

