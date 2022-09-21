Stampede Blue’s Week 3 NFL Game Picks

The NFL season is now fully underway, and the Stampede Blue staff will continue trying to predict the outcomes of the most unpredictable sport on the face of the earth. We kick things off with an AFC North divisional matchup between two underwhelming teams: The Steelers and the Browns. The Browns are currently - 4.5 favorites, as even after a heartbreaking loss to the New York Jets they are still expected to beat the Steelers. This will be a fun duel between Chubb/Hunt Vs. Najee Harris, as both teams’ passing attacks have looked stagnant. The Colts are currently + 6.5 point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs, which seems logical after such a humiliating loss against the Jaguars. For updated lines around the league, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, yours truly is currently in the lead (shared with Luke Schultheis), after a nice Week 2. For this week, we have a lot more divided opinions, as there are just three unanimous winners chosen among the staff: the Ravens, the Eagles, and the Chargers.

As for our weekly challenges, you guys and I both finished 2-1, as we both missed the “Do the Colts manage to overcome their demons and beat the Jags in Duval?”. For this week, I’ll try and make it more complicated so we can differentiate.

Poll Will the Colts manage to upset the Chiefs Yes

No vote view results 27% Yes (31 votes)

72% No (82 votes) 113 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins TNF? Browns

Steelers vote view results 41% Browns (37 votes)

58% Steelers (53 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be leading the division after this week? Colts

Jaguars

Texans

Titans vote view results 17% Colts (16 votes)

67% Jaguars (62 votes)

9% Texans (9 votes)

5% Titans (5 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

My picks for this week are Yes-Browns-Colts.