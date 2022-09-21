Colts Injury Report: LT Raimann DNP While DT Buckner, WR Pittman and DE Ngakoue Are Limited

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 3 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann missed practice today with an ankle injury. Raimann was seen at practice today with his ankle in a boot which doesn’t bode well for his immediate availability. With how the Colts offensive line is playing a change was a definitely a distinct possibility and Raimann could have been an option to replace Matt Pryor at left tackle. The Colts need a bounce back performance from their offensive line as soon as possible and hopefully Raimann can get back to full health soon.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) and Michael Pittman Jr (quad) were both limited in practice today. Buckner managed to play on Sunday but didn’t look anywhere near his best whilst Pittman missed the game altogether and was sorely missed on offense. The Colts need both back to full health and quickly to help out on their respective sides of the ball.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was limited today at practice with a back injury. Ngakoue has been very underwhelming in his play so far this year managing just 4 tackles and 4 QB pressures in two games. The Colts pass rush is very poor at the moment and need all the help they can get so an injured Ngakoue would hurt it even more.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) were both full participants in practice today. Leonard is working his way back to full strength after missing both the first two games of the season. Pierce missed the last game against the Jaguars with a concussion but him practicing fully today bodes well for him passing through the league concussion protocol.

Safety Julian Blackmon (shoulder), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shoulder) and Grover Stewart (shoulder) are all new injuries this year but practiced fully today. Franklin, Blackmon and Stewart will be ones to keep an eye on this week.