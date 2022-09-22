AFC South Roundup: Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Score this Week: Won 24-0 Vs. Colts

Hell of a win by the Jaguars this week in a divisional game against the Colts. Their passing offense looked unstoppable, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence posted what was perhaps the best game of his young career, thanks in part also to not being pressured at all throughout the day. The Jags’ talented defensive front looked unstoppable, as Josh Allen once again dominated against Indy. Jacksonville is now in the driver's seat of the division.

Injury Report

No new injuries to report, the Jaguars are enjoying an impeccable bill of health.

Looking Ahead: @Chargers

Toughest matchup yet for the Jaguars, who will face one of the elite young quarterbacks in the NFL and a vaunted pass-rushing duo in Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. This could be a harsh down to earth moment for Jacksonville.

Houston Texans (0-1-1)

Score this Week: Lost 9-16 @Broncos

The Texans actually managed to keep this one competitive, as the Broncos needed a 4th quarter comeback to secure the win. The Texans’ pass defense made Wilson look really bad, and running back Dameon Pierce showed flashes. Encouraging start for a Texans’ roster that is among the worst in the NFL talent-wise.

Injury Report

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury, expected to return in Week 8.

Looking Ahead: @Bears

This is probably not going to be an offensive shootout, as both offenses have been struggling to kick off the season. Former Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will go against a team he knows a little too well, and managed to hold to just 3 combined points in both their matchups last year. What I am saying here is, no matter how low the under is for this one, just pounce on it.

Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1)

Score this Week: Lost 0-24 @Jaguars

Yikes, is there anything left to say about this one? Let's keep it as simple as possible: The Colts sucked big time. The only thing that went right for them on Sunday was the punting unit.

Injury Report

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and wide receiver Alec Pierce are all questionable for Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs. Yannick Ngakoue and Bernard Raimann are also questionable.

Looking Ahead: Vs. Chiefs

Fresh off the most embarrassing loss in the Frank Reich era, the Colts will now have their home opener against the best offense in the NFL. This is the toughest test possible for a defense that has been basically non-existent, a pass rush that cannot generate any sort of pressure, and cornerbacks that fail to break up passes. The outlook does not favor Indy on this one.

Tennessee Titans (0-2)

Score this Week: Lost 7-41 @Bills

Well, at least the Titans also lost right? Not only did the Titans lose, but they looked terrible, and actually have a worse record than the Colts so far! Let's take the positives where we can find them. Derrick Henry had 13 carries for 25 yards (less than 2 YPC), Ryan Tannehill looked terrible, and Josh Allen did whatever he wanted with the Titans’ defense.

Injury Report

Tackle Taylor Lewan, running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian Fulton, and linebacker Bud Dupree are all questionable for Week 3. Defensive back A.J. Moore was placed on injured reserve.

Looking Ahead: Vs. Raiders

Considering the number of players banged up for the Titans, this is going to be a very tough matchup for them, and they could realistically start the season 0-3. Derek Carr and the Raiders look promising so far, but they certainly have their flaws, as they somehow managed to blow what was a sure-fire win against the Cardinals.