Saddle Up With Shaad & Destin: Preparing For KC With Zak Keefer

Stampede Blue presents Saddle Up With Shaad and Destin. Join Rashaad and Destin every Tuesday and Thursday as they dive into questions directly from you, Colts Nation. Today helping the duo answer your questions is Zak Keefer of the Athletic.

Today’s questions include:

What's going on with the Offensive Line?

Who are some potential trade targets at WR?

What should the game plan be against KC?

And much more!

Follow the hosts on Twitter by clicking below:

Rashaad McGinnis (@ShaadMcGinnis)

Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams)

Stampede Blue podcasts can be found at any major podcast location, or feel free to push play below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher