Colts News: For Colts to rebound from 0-1-1 start, offensive line must assert itself

For Colts to rebound from 0-1-1 start, offensive line must assert itself
If the Indianapolis Colts are going to emerge from their latest funk to open a season, the offensive line must lead the way.
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce Return To Practice | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce Return To Practice
Colts Notebook: Execution needs to transfer from practice to games | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
“No matter how hard you work, no matter how hard you train, when it’s time to actually make it count, you have to make the plays. We have to make
Practice Notebook: Why Colts Aren't Hitting Panic Button After Shutout, 0-1-1 Start; Updates On Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce
The Colts hit the practice field on Wednesday with urgency, not panic, following last week's shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Grover Stewart Off to Career-Best Start: Film Room - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been a lone bright spot for an underperforming Colts' team.
Colts announce changes to payment, parking, food, more on game day - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic
What the Colts are saying about their poor start and what needs to be fixed - The Athletic
The moods in the Colts' locker room Wednesday ranged from anger to anxiety to optimism, but all agreed improvement is needed ASAP.
Colts: Struggling QB Matt Ryan, 37, isn't over the hill – is he?
You assume Colts QB Matt Ryan will play better, but you don’t know. He's 37, with five fumbles, four interceptions and one touchdown in two games.
Colts defense must take away quick game, get pass rush going
Indianapolis defensive backs have broken up just three passes in two games, repeatedly allowing quarterbacks to take short, easy throws.
#Colts QB Matt Ryan says team not getting the results they want despite preparation. Head to https://t.co/33Ugb8JEvw for plenty of #KCvsIND coverage via insiders @JoelAErickson & @NateAtkins_ ---> https://t.co/BSipLfQlr6 pic.twitter.com/fkyG2i3wSu— Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) September 21, 2022
Indy has so many issues on their OL right now— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 21, 2022
But I remain steadfast to believing the plan of execution is the biggest issue… pic.twitter.com/05FZ1JUMKN
