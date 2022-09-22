Week 3 Thursday Night Football: Picks and Predictions

Tough gritty divisional matchup today with the Pittsburgh Steelers (+ 190) visiting the Cleveland Browns (- 190) in an AFC North showdown.

Two of the NFL’s best running backs facing off, as Nick Chubb has gotten off to a scorching start, ranking 2nd in the league in rushing yards with 228 and tied for the lead in touchdowns with 3. Najee Harris has had an underwhelming start to the year, with just 72 rushing yards and no touchdowns on a 2.9 YPC clip, but he has the talent to break out of this current sophomore slump. DraftKings has the O/U for points at 38 on this one, as a low scoring affair is expected.

The Browns are coming off a heart-breaking loss to the Jets, where they allowed two touchdowns in the final 1:30 of the game after going up by 13 late in the game. They will surely be pissed after dropping a game like that, especially one where their best player scored 3 touchdowns. Nick Chubb is the favourite to score a touchdown this game at - 105.

The Steelers are coming off a tough loss against the Patriots. Their offense is looking really shaky (be on the lookout to grab Kenny Pickett in your fantasy leagues!), and the Patriots did just enough to escape with a narrow 17-14.

Without further ado, here are the staff picks for the matchup tonight.

As you can see, the Stampede Blue staff is divided perfectly for this one, the educated gang is going with the Browns on this one, so we will see whether we are right or not!