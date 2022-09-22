Colts Injury Report: DE Ngakoue DNP While WR Pittman Remains Limited

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 3 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann returned to practice today, although it was limited, after missing practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury. Raimann was seen walking around in a walking boot during practice yesterday so him managing to practice today is great news. Raimann could have a real shot to play this Sunday and may even be in line to replace Matt Pryor at left tackle if the Colts shuffle their offensive line.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue missed practice today with a back injury. Ngakoue was limited yesterday due to the back injury and him missing practice today doesn’t bode well for his chances of contributing on Sunday. If Ngakoue is unable to go then expect to see Tyquan Lewis slide into the starting defensive end position opposite to Kwity Paye.

Deforest Buckner managed to practice full today after being limited with a hip injury on Wednesday. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr was limited once again due to a quad injury. Both have a shot to play Sunday and the Colts desperately need their play-makers against the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce continued to practice full today. Pierce missed the Jaguars game with a concussion but looks to be passing through the leagues concussion protocol well this week and has a real shot to play Sunday.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard looks to be putting together another week of full practices. It will be interesting to see if he is fit enough to play this week as the Colts need him back on defense as soon as possible.