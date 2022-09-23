Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 3

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan — 84 (-1)

Nick Foles — 74

Sam Ehlinger — 67

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 98

Nyheim Hines — 81

Deon Jackson — 63

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 88

Parris Campbell — 70 (-1)

Ashton Dulin — 70

Alec Pierce — 69

Michael Strachan — 69 (+1)

Dezmon Patmon — 66

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 81

Jelani Woods — 69

Kylen Granson — 68

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 97

Braden Smith — 83

Ryan Kelly — 79 (-2)

Matt Pryor — 68 (-3)

Danny Pinter — 68 (-2)

Bernhard Raimann — 68 (+1)

Dennis Kelly — 66

Will Fries — 63

Wesley French — 62

Luke Tenuta - 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 97

Grover Stewart — 92 (+2)

Yannick Ngakoue — 82 (-2)

Kwity Paye — 81

Tyquan Lewis — 75

Dayo Odeyingbo — 71

Ben Banogu — 69

Eric Johnson — 68

Byron Cowart — 67 (+1)

Ifeadi Odenigbo — 66

Linebackers

Darius Shaquille Leonard — 97

Bobby Okereke — 81

Zaire Franklin — 73

E.J. Speed — 72

Jojo Domann — 64

Grant Stuard — 62

Secondary

Stephon Gilmore — 89 (+1)

Kenny Moore III — 86

Julian Blackmon — 77 (+1)

Isaiah Rodgers — 76

Nick Cross — 73

Rodney McCleod — 71 (-1)

Brandon Facyson — 71 (+1)

Rodney Thomas II — 67

Dallis Flowers — 63

Tony Brown — 63

Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes — 87

Matt Haack — 81

Chase McLaughlin — 73

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Mover

Grover Stewart

Stewart is becoming one of the best nose tackles in the NFL. He has been fantastic against the run in the first two games of the season and he is a clog up the middle. He’s good for a few good stops each game, but provides even more value when he commands so much attention and requires double teams which allows Buckner to thrive (which he has).

Biggest Dropper

Matt Pryor

Pryor has been terrible and there’s no other way to describe it. He allowed 3 pressures including a sack this week, which puts his total for the season at 4 total pressures (out of 74 pass snaps) plus a penalty. Those numbers don’t reflect that the Colts like to get rid of the ball quickly which de-emphasizes the importance of pass blocking, but when the ball is held on for more than 2-2.5 seconds, Pryor becomes a liability. He has been benched already this season. The Colts are going to have to figure out what to do at left tackle quickly, because it’s been a severe detriment to this offense thus far.