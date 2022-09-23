Colts Fans’ Confidence Plummets After Poor Start, Now Entering Week 3 Against the Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts are off to a disappointing beginning to their season, falling to 0-1-1 after last weekend’s blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (+7) on the road—and with a more challenging stretch of games still ahead.

In turn, Colts fans’ confidence in the direction of the squad is at an all-time low, as their faith in the franchise has nose-dived since Week 1 (from 93% to 6%)—when hopes were initially sky high:

As indicated, things won’t get any easier with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) coming to town—although the Colts have historically played them pretty well as of late.

The 2-0 Chiefs are once again one of the league’s best teams, well coached by Andy Reid, and feature a prolific offense led by Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

The Colts, especially with how poor their offensive line has been playing (which was expected to be a major strength of the entire team entering the year) are considered major underdogs at home—even from their own loyal fanbase at a 12% chance of winning:

Certainly helping matters could be the return of 4x NFL All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who would bring a dynamic defensive playmaker to the second level of the Colts defense and sorely needed energy — if fully healthy and recovered from offseason back surgery.

However, Colts fans seem to think the odds of him making his 2022 debut are a coin flip for Week 3:

In any case, the Colts are now tasked with digging themselves out of another hole to start their season—and against a really good opponent this weekend at home.

