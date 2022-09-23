Colts Fans’ Confidence Plummets After Poor Start, Now Entering Week 3 Against the Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts are off to a disappointing beginning to their season, falling to 0-1-1 after last weekend’s blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars (+7) on the road—and with a more challenging stretch of games still ahead.

In turn, Colts fans’ confidence in the direction of the squad is at an all-time low, as their faith in the franchise has nose-dived since Week 1 (from 93% to 6%)—when hopes were initially sky high:

As indicated, things won’t get any easier with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) coming to town—although the Colts have historically played them pretty well as of late.

The 2-0 Chiefs are once again one of the league’s best teams, well coached by Andy Reid, and feature a prolific offense led by Mahomes and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

The Colts, especially with how poor their offensive line has been playing (which was expected to be a major strength of the entire team entering the year) are considered major underdogs at home—even from their own loyal fanbase at a 12% chance of winning:

Certainly helping matters could be the return of 4x NFL All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who would bring a dynamic defensive playmaker to the second level of the Colts defense and sorely needed energy—if fully healthy and recovered from offseason back surgery.

However, Colts fans seem to think the odds of him making his 2022 debut are a coin flip for Week 3:

In any case, the Colts are now tasked with digging themselves out of another hole to start their season—and against a really good opponent this weekend at home.