Colts Injury Report: LB Leonard And OT Raimann Are OUT While DE Ngakoue Is QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 3 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard is OUT for this Sundays game against the Chiefs. Sunday will be Leonard’s third straight game he will miss this year and he will have been a full participant in two consecutive weeks worth of practices. Except to see a similar rotation of Zaire Franklin and EJ Speed to replace Leonard in the starting line up.

Offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann is OUT for Sundays game. Raimann could only manage to practice twice this week and both were limited. Raimann had been rotating in at left tackle with Matt Pryor the last two weeks, so expect Pryor to have a full games worth of snaps with Raimann out.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game due to a back injury. Ngakoue managed just two limited practices this week and looks 50/50 to play. With the Colts going up against the Chiefs high powered offense they need all the help they can get in defense. If Ngakoue can’t play then expect Tyquan Lewis to start in his place.

Some good news from the injury report is both wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr and Alec Pierce are good to go for Sunday. The Colts go into the game with the Chiefs with a fully healthy wide receiver group.