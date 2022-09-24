Colts Promote PK Chase McLaughlin from Practice Squad to Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts once again promoted kicker Chase McLaughlin from their practice squad to the active roster for a consecutive week.

This time, ahead of their Week 3 matchup hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 26 year old kicker, who previously kicked for the Colts during a brief late season stint in 2019 in relief of the ailing Adam Vinatieri—and later served as the Cleveland Browns starting kicker last year, had a limited 2022 debut for Indianapolis last week.

McLaughlin was called upon to kickoff after halftime—resulting in a touchback, but that was it. His live leg should theoretically help on kickoffs and from long range for the Colts.

The starting kicking job is now his to lose after former starter Rodrigo Blankenship was waived after a poor performance in the recent opener, and subsequent practice squad kicker signee Lucas Havrisik was released from the taxi-man squad earlier this week.

The Colts can elevate McLaughlin one more time before he must remain on the active 53-man roster full-time for the rest of the season.