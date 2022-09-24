Report: Colts Tried Out LB Tae Davis, TE Jalen Wydermyer on Friday

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts tried out linebacker Tae Davis and tight end Jalen Wydermyer on Friday:

Colts worked out Tae Davis and Jalen Wydermyer @jalenwydermyer — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 23, 2022

The 6’1”, 224 pound Davis was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2018 by the New York Giants. He later had career stops with the Cleveland Browns (2019-20), Houston Texans (2021), and most recently, the Las Vegas Raiders (2022). He’s a potential backup and special teams addition for Indy.

Davis has 52 career tackles (40 solo), 2.0 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 passes defensed during 40 career games (5 starts).

Meanwhile, Wydermyer was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent this offseason by the Buffalo Bills before latching on with the New England Patriots later during preseason. The 6’5”, 265 pound former 3x 2nd-Team All-SEC selection for Texas A&M looks like a young developmental depth tight end at the next level.

It appears that as of now, both players left without signing a contract however. The Colts linebacker depth is being tested early without Shaquille Leonard (back) again for Week 3, while the offense needs more consistent production from its fairly young tight end group.