Colts vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welp, the season hasn’t started the way anyone expected for the Indianapolis Colts. Two games, both in the division, both opportunities to gain an early advantage, zero wins. Now the Colts have to play host to one of the hottest teams in the NFL, with Patrick Mahomes doing ridiculous things with the football in and out of his hands.

No one is giving the Colts a shot at this point, and the team hasn’t done anything to give someone a reason to. Of course, if you’ve watched this team for a few years, you’ll have recognized that often the Colts lose games to opponents that make no sense and then turn around and beat opponents they’re not supposed to.

Will that be what happens in front of a home crowd desperate for signs of life? Here’s how you can watch and listen.

Game Time

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Jim Nantz

Color analyst: Tony Romo

Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

TV Streaming Options

NFL+ allows you to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Radio Streaming Options

Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.

and Colts.com. Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).

NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.

Odds

Colts are listed as 5.5-point dogs by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Shawn Smith

Enemy Blog

Arrowhead Pride

