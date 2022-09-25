Colts vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Welp, the season hasn’t started the way anyone expected for the Indianapolis Colts. Two games, both in the division, both opportunities to gain an early advantage, zero wins. Now the Colts have to play host to one of the hottest teams in the NFL, with Patrick Mahomes doing ridiculous things with the football in and out of his hands.
No one is giving the Colts a shot at this point, and the team hasn’t done anything to give someone a reason to. Of course, if you’ve watched this team for a few years, you’ll have recognized that often the Colts lose games to opponents that make no sense and then turn around and beat opponents they’re not supposed to.
Will that be what happens in front of a home crowd desperate for signs of life? Here’s how you can watch and listen.
Game Time
1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
Location
- Lucas Oil Stadium
- 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Capacity: 70,000
TV Channel
- Regional Channel: CBS
- Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
- Color analyst: Tony Romo
- Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson
TV Streaming Options
- NFL+ allows you to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.
- NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Radio
93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan
SiriusXM Channel 813
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Radio Streaming Options
- Fans in the Colts Home Market can listen to the local broadcast on the Colts App and Colts.com.
- Fans everywhere can listen to the local broadcast of the game on Colts.com (Desktop Only).
- NFL+: Live game audio (home, away & national calls) for every game of the season. Sign up for a free trial.
Odds
Colts are listed as 5.5-point dogs by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.
Referee Assignment
Shawn Smith
Enemy Blog
Follow @StampedeBlue for the complete Colts coverage.
Like Stampede Blue on Facebook!
Stampede Blue Podcast Links:
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Colts Cast YouTube Channel | Stampede Radio YouTube Channel | Google | Spotify
Loading comments...