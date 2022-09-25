Filed under: Week 3 Second Half Thread: Colts vs Chiefs By Lucktastic Sep 25, 2022, 2:20pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Week 3 Second Half Thread: Colts vs Chiefs Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email It's on to the second half. Time for some playmakers to step up and find a way to win this game. Let's go! More From Stampede Blue Week 3 Game Day Thread: Colts vs Chiefs Colts’ Injury Report, Week 3: Bernhard Raimann, Shaq Leonard, Dezmon Patmon Among Inactives Report: Colts Captain Matt Ryan Had Some ‘Difficult Conversations’ with Teammates this Week DraftKings Sportsbook has Colts as 5.5-point home dogs in opener vs. Chiefs Colts News: S Julian Blackmon says CB Isaiah Rodgers “needs to be on the field... simple as that” Colts vs. Chiefs: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more Loading comments...
Loading comments...