Colts News: S Julian Blackmon says CB Isaiah Rodgers “needs to be on the field... simple as that”

Colts: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.'s lack of playing time has become troubling

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has not played a single defensive snap this season, and at least one Colts teammate wants to know: Why?

Colts face red-hot Mahomes in his Lucas Oil debut | Sports | kokomotribune.com

The winless Colts face a tall challenge in Sunday's home opener against Patrick Mahomes and the red-hot Chiefs.

Colts' heavy investment in offensive line not showing positive returns - Indianapolis Colts Blog- ESPN

The highest paid offensive line in the NFL is 30th in pass block win rate and is a major contributor to the offense's woes.

NFL Week 3: Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs

Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Colts best defense against Chiefs might be on offense | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

The Colts' best chance to slow down and outscore the Chiefs on Sunday likely is by keeping Patrick Mahomes on the sideline as long as possible.

Colts: Isaiah Rodgers Sr.'s lack of playing time has become troubling

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has not played a single defensive snap this season, and at least one Colts teammate wants to know: Why?

COLTS MEDIA