Report: Colts Captain Matt Ryan Had Some ‘Difficult Conversations’ with Teammates this Week

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Indianapolis Colts veteran quarterback (and team captain) Matt Ryan had ‘difficult conversations’ with some teammates earlier this week—looking to light a fire ahead of a tough Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs:

As the leader of the #colts Matt Ryan had some difficult conversations with players this week I'm told. Ryan admitted that he had to give a few guys a kick in the ass. His leadership was important this week as well as that from a few others. We'll see if Indy can get on track — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 25, 2022

The 37 year old former NFL MVP was acquired this past offseason after team owner Jim Irsay cited a lack of leadership and consistency from the starting quarterback position—following Indianapolis’ shocking late season collapse.

So far, it hasn’t translated to winning results yet, as the Colts fell to 0-1-1 after back-to-back divisional games in which Indianapolis entered the weeks as the favorite.

Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the always highly regarded Andy Reid at head coach, the Chiefs (2-0) feature one of the league’s most prolific offenses—and are currently one of the NFL’s consensus best teams.

That being said, Indianapolis will be hoping it can pull off the upset like it did in Week 5 of 2019 on the road, only this time at home—and revitalize its season, after a disappointing start.

We’ll have to see whether Ryan’s select words earlier this week will pay off for the Colts upset bid during this afternoon’s game.