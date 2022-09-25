 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Captain Matt Ryan Had Some ‘Difficult Conversations’ with Teammates this Week

Matty Ice may not have been so nice to some teammates, using select words to help motivate them ahead of Week 3.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Indianapolis Colts veteran quarterback (and team captain) Matt Ryan had ‘difficult conversations’ with some teammates earlier this week—looking to light a fire ahead of a tough Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs:

The 37 year old former NFL MVP was acquired this past offseason after team owner Jim Irsay cited a lack of leadership and consistency from the starting quarterback position—following Indianapolis’ shocking late season collapse.

So far, it hasn’t translated to winning results yet, as the Colts fell to 0-1-1 after back-to-back divisional games in which Indianapolis entered the weeks as the favorite.

Led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the always highly regarded Andy Reid at head coach, the Chiefs (2-0) feature one of the league’s most prolific offenses—and are currently one of the NFL’s consensus best teams.

That being said, Indianapolis will be hoping it can pull off the upset like it did in Week 5 of 2019 on the road, only this time at home—and revitalize its season, after a disappointing start.

We’ll have to see whether Ryan’s select words earlier this week will pay off for the Colts upset bid during this afternoon’s game.

