Colts’ Injury Report, Week 3: Bernhard Raimann, Shaq Leonard, Dezmon Patmon Among Inactives

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Among those inactive include quarterback Sam Ehlinger, cornerback Dallis Flowers, linebacker Shaq Leonard, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, tackle Bernhard Raimann and tackle Luke Tenuta.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was listed as questionable with a back injury, is active and will play against Kansas City. The Colts will need their pass rush to step up in a big way when facing quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and having Ngakoue in the starting lineup is vital.

Offensively, the Colts are getting back two starters in wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Alec Pierce. Having both Pittman Jr. and Pierce back in the lineup is massive for Indy’s offense, which struggled to have success moving the ball in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Having Pittman Jr. and Pierce back should also help create more of a balanced offense and should allow for the Colts to turn to their best offensive playmaker in running back Jonathan Taylor more often.

Facing Kansas City is one biggest challenges the Colts will have all season as they look to get back on track and earn their first victory of the 2022 season.