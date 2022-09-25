Knee-jerk reactions: Colts rally, upset Chiefs 20-17 to claim first win of season

The Indianapolis Colts come from behind to win their first game of the 2022 season, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17.

Here’s what stood out most from the Colts’ victory in their home opener:

OFFENSE PUTS TOGETHER CLUTCH 4TH QUARTER, GAME-WINNING DRIVE

Despite two early miscues that gave Kansas City great field position, the Colts’ offense got things going late in the fourth quarter, put together a game-winning drive and now find themselves at 1-1-1 on the season.

It was tough sledding for much of the afternoon for Indy’s offense, as they struggled to sustain drives largely due to poor offensive line play. A costly penalty from Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones kept the drive alive and the Colts were able to capitalize and eventually scored the go-ahead, game-winning touchdown to rookie tight end Jelani Woods.

There are still some concerns that the Colts must clean up offensively, but credit should be given to Matt Ryan and Co. for being able to execute late and make the plays when it counted most.

COLTS’ OFFENSIVE ROOKIES SHOW UP AND SHOW OUT

Both rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce and rookie tight end Jelani Woods came up clutch in Sunday’s massive win. Pierce had three catches for 60 and showcased what he can do when you give him an opportunity to make a play.

Woods, meanwhile, had two crucial touchdowns on the afternoon, including the game-winner. Both of Woods’ touchdowns showed exactly why the Colts took him in the third round of April’s draft. His height advantage, especially in man coverage, creates the mismatch Indianapolis’ offense can take advantage of this season.

DEFENSE HAS FINEST PERFORMANCE OF 2022 SEASON

After getting blown out 24-0 in Week 2 at Jacksonville, the Colts’ defense came to play against quarterback Patrick Mahomes Sunday. The star quarterback had only 262 passing yards and one touchdown and had a 78.9 QBR.

The pass rush was much better on Sunday as well, pressuring Mahomes all afternoon long and forcing a few missed throws that he would typically make with better protection. Give defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Indianapolis’ front four a ton of credit. Yannick Ngakoue recorded his first sack of the season, and both DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye made Mahomes hold onto the ball longer than he probably would’ve liked to.

Additionally, Indy’s defense held Kansas City’s offense to 3-of-10 on third-down conversions and less than six yards per play. Indianapolis’ run defense held the Chiefs running backs to 58 total rushing yards on 2.5 yards per attempt as well.

Now we’ll have to see if the Colts can build off Sunday’s performance, but the defense deserves a lot of credit for Sunday’s performance and holding one of the league’s more dynamic offenses to less than 30 points.