Colts vs Chiefs Week 3 Post Game Wrap

After each Colts game, I post a short 5-7 minute video talking about why the team won or lost and who they play next. The Colts beat the Chiefs 20-17 at home and are now 1-1-1. The Colts play the Titans next week at home! I may be at this game. I would pay money to watch the Colts catch their stride against a reeling Titans team. That’s all I’m saying. If they announce Malik Willis as the starting quarterback, then it’ll be exciting at least! If you like the content I create, please subscribe to my channel.