Colts Podcast: Indy knocks off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in week 3

The absolutely dreadful lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 2 left a terrible taste in the mouths of all Colts fans. Having to follow that game up with your first home game being against the Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs was like a kick in the teeth.

The fact that this game was close early and ultimately resulted in a win is a testament to the fact that the NFL is a week to week league. This critical win takes Indy to 1-1-1 and sets up a very important week 4 game against the Titans.

Topics discussed on the podcast:

The rough first half for the offense and why it was better, but not by much in the 2nd half

Matt Ryan and his limitations and the Colts needing to do better up front

The crazy afternoon from Jelani Woods and his 2 catches for 2 touchdowns

The performance of the defense against a very good offense and what this could mean going forward

Looking ahead slightly to the week 4 matchup against the Titans

So much more

