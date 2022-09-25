Colts Podcast: Indy knocks off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in week 3

The absolutely dreadful lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 2 left a terrible taste in the mouths of all Colts fans. Having to follow that game up with your first home game being against the Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs was like a kick in the teeth.
The fact that this game was close early and ultimately resulted in a win is a testament to the fact that the NFL is a week to week league. This critical win takes Indy to 1-1-1 and sets up a very important week 4 game against the Titans.
Topics discussed on the podcast:
- The rough first half for the offense and why it was better, but not by much in the 2nd half
- Matt Ryan and his limitations and the Colts needing to do better up front
- The crazy afternoon from Jelani Woods and his 2 catches for 2 touchdowns
- The performance of the defense against a very good offense and what this could mean going forward
- Looking ahead slightly to the week 4 matchup against the Titans
- So much more
