2022 Week 3 Highlights- Colts vs. Chiefs

That said, this week the Indianapolis Colts got an ugly but big win over the alleged Super Bowl contending Kansas City Chiefs. Here are some of the plays that made this one possible:
First Quarter
The offense went three and out and then this
Colts ball!#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/f9lJ85GfMY— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
I’ve never seen a better example of foreshadowing in an actual NFL game. Special teams won or lost today’s game depending on your perspective.
More foreshadowing
Jelani Woods' first career touchdown!#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/AALkCslzPg— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
Matt Ryan looked around his huddle and realized if rookie Jelani Woods wears a fur coat in Hoosier National Forest he would absolutely be mistaken for a sasquatch and everyone knows sasquatches are fantastic red zone targets. I’m calling him Squatch Woods from now on.
Bubba deserves a raise
Terrible position for the Chiefs. #Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/Aqh2zUpngo— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
Three phases of football and the Colts offense didn’t help out that much and believe it or not, that’s really good news.
Second Quarter
Yannick Ngakoue with his first sack in Blue
YANNICK!#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/KBfQ3tjd7M— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
The defensive line we all thought we were getting in 2022 showed up today and it was good to see.
Alec Pierce did everything you could ask for
ALEC PIERCE!#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/nMIw0U6Wth— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
The Colts second round receiver ended the day with three catches and 61 yards. Things started a little slower than everyone hoped, but Pierce hit the ground running today.
After an up and down first half, we at least got this
If nothing else we made Mahomes fight with his OC#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/e4Pkeojnz8— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
Matt Ryan extended a play, far too long and fumbled away the ball, and the Colts played poorly on offense for much of the first half. Yet they went into halftime down by just four points.
Third Quarter
The Defense came to play
The Colts just got a stop on 3rd down in the redzone. What is this feeling?#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/4LVoaHtfM1— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
The Chiefs would go on to kick a field goal and they would never score again.
Michael Pittman Jr. had a solid day
MPJ!#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/A7ikYm63iD— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
After missing week two, Pittman Jr. acted as Matt Ryan’s most consistent receiver. Pittman hauled in 8 catches for 72 yards. The next few weeks will tell us a lot more about how good of a duo MPJ and Alec Pierce will be but today things looked good.
Points
Colts get three.#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/IeJHl29hGd— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
It was nice to see a 50+ yard field goal attempt with plenty of leg. I’m glad he made it, obviously, but had he missed right or left but had this distance I wouldn’t have even been upset.
Colts get another stop. Sure would be cool if the offense helped out some. #Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/dssNsgYh2i— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
Fourth Quarter
This was so close to being another magical play for Patrick Mahomes
Watching this one live, I was pretty sure the Colts were dead because who could possibly come back from such a ridiculous play but Mahomes’ receiver couldn’t haul this one in.
Why didn’t the Chiefs get a field goal out of this drive?
The Colts play the fake perfectly!#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/DJTJ1okA3J— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
Because they thought that their special teams disaster wouldn’t be complete without a failed fake field goal in the fourth quarter. An amazing turn of events for the Colts.
Game clenching field goal on the next drive?
Somehow, someway, the Colts still have life.#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/03jwYeapsu— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
lol no.
All of that set up this
JELANI WOODS AGAIN!!!!!#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/gFUTK5GfMK— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
Not since John Mackey have the Colts had a rookie tight end haul in two touchdowns in the same game.
Game over.
THE IMPOSSIBLE HAS HAPPENED THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS HAVE BEATEN THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS!#Colts#ForTheShoe#ChiefsKingdom#KCvsIND pic.twitter.com/HY8a56SSaL— Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) September 25, 2022
I was told the only way the Colts could win this game was via a miracle. Well, here we are and no Hail Mary's were sent.
Final Thoughts
Matt Ryan was bad for a big chunk of this game. Matt Ryan was bad because his blocking was bad. I’m not convinced it’s all on his offensive line, either. At one point on a third down Quenton Nelson stood up, pointing and assuring everyone knew their assignment. It didn’t work, pressure still got home. But that points to a different problem, not everyone on the offense responsible for pass protection knows their assignments based on what the defense is showing.
The good news is that can be fixed. It shouldn’t be a problem in week three, it shouldn’t be a problem in week one. Protecting the quarterback has to be a bigger priority than the Colts are showing it has been. But like I said, it’s fixable. What may not be as fixable is the level of play at both tackles and right guard, but that’s a question for a different day.
Enjoy this win and get ready for week four against the Tennessee Titans.
