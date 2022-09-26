The Coltist #36 AKA the Special Teams Episode

After each Colts game, Mateo Caliz and I sit down and record a podcast talking about the game we just watched. We look ahead a week or two and try to be optimistic about it all. It really is a week-to-week league and these really are just a bunch of people that go to work every day trying to entertain us as fans. I know that tends to get lost with the wins and losses. Like Frank Reich said today, at some point you have to get the results. This week we got the results. Onward!