Colts News: Matt Ryan again proves ‘there’s always time’ for a comeback

NFL Week 3: Indianapolis Colts score crunch time touchdown to beat Kansas City Chiefs
The belief was there Sunday afternoon, hand-in-hand with an inner calm as the roar from 66,000 fans at Lucas Oil Stadium poured through the open window and roof and into Downtown.
Colts vs. Chiefs: Struggling Colts o-line showed up late in comeback
The Colts' offensive line was far from perfect but it provided enough protection at the end for the comeback victory
With Stifling Run Defense, Colts See Strong Foundation Being Built Under Gus Bradley
The Colts enter Week 3 second in the NFL in yards per rush allowed (2.7).
5 Things Learned: Colts Defense Delivers In Needed Upset Of Chiefs | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
5 Things Learned: Colts Defense Delivers In Needed Upset Of Chiefs
Colts vs Chiefs: What did Chris Jones say for unsportsmanlike penalty?
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
Rookie Woods lives a dream with game-winning TD as Colts stun Chiefs | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
Rookie tight end Jelani Woods caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from childhood hero Matt Ryan with 24 seconds remaining Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Colts stunned the Chiefs
Colts Avoid Panic Button Before, During Week 3 Win Over Kansas City Chiefs
The Colts stayed true to their process leading up to Sunday's home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, and kept their cool during the game to win, 20-17.
Colts' special teams make the difference in victory over Chiefs
When it came to the special teams units, the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday both made big plays and forced the Kansas City Chiefs into a few key blunders, contributing in a big way to the Colts’ first victory of the 2022 season.
Patience has paid off for Colts rookie TE Jelani Woods, who hauled in two TD catches Sunday
Jelani Woods made his first two NFL receptions count in Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling touchdowns on both catches, including the game-winning grab, in the Indianapolis Colts’ 20-17 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Colts vs. Chiefs: Calm Matt Ryan rallies Colts past Patrick Mahomes
Matt Ryan directed a drive that could redirect this Colts season, then celebrated with the crowd. It was a QB taking ownership of a team, and a town.
Colts vs. Chiefs: How Indianapolis pulled off the shocking upset
The Colts entered Sunday's game 0-1-1 with an ailing offense but managed to upset Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
Colts vs Chiefs: 10 thoughts on a 20-17 upset victory
The Colts defense makes many superlative plays, but the offensive line is a mess and Matt Ryan is up-and-down.
COLTS MEDIA
September 25, 2022
From Colts PR: Jelani Woods is the team's first rookie tight end to record a multi-touchdown game since 1963. pic.twitter.com/eTLxqbNzKU— Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) September 25, 2022
The #Colts defeat the Chiefs 20-17. Here's rookie TE @jelani_thegreat on his 2 TD performance today. Head to https://t.co/33Ugb8JEvw now for plenty of #KCvsIND coverage via insiders @JoelAErickson & @NateAtkins_ ---> https://t.co/BSipLfQlr6 pic.twitter.com/baZdPYtH0D— Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) September 25, 2022
BAHH GAWWWWDDDDDD@evanfoxy’S IN A FULL BLOWN SCRAP pic.twitter.com/Cyn5Qzd5Cu— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 25, 2022
WE LOVE YOU INDY! #ColtsCam pic.twitter.com/zwXWX0EsWq— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 25, 2022
How y'all feelin'? pic.twitter.com/CfnYsLSxte— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 25, 2022
