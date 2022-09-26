Matt Ryan Stat Tracker: Week 3

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data.

For those of you new to this, I will publish key QB stats each week judging how well the Colts passing game performed. Yes, O-Line, receivers, and play-calling impact these numbers but they are primarily QB measures. I will probably modify the charts throughout the season. ﻿Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click charts for larger view)

HOW WELL?

Well, it was better than last week . . . still not good, but better.

The 4th qtr passing was pretty and fortunately, it was not too-little-too-late. Rather, it was just-enough-right-on-time.

None of Ryan’s big 4 stats are that inspiring. He was almost average in success rate, but he wasn’t hired to be average.

His value added in week 3 was comparable to Brady’s. On the year, it’s comparable to the worst QBs in the league.

HOW FAR?

When simply looking at attempts, this looks like a good collection of passing outcomes. However, this chart does not include sacks and fumbles, of which there were many.

Passing depth was very short this week, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing as long as your receivers get good yards after the catch . . . which they didn’t.

TO WHO?

Nice to see a strong #2, even if it has only been for 1 game.

Pittman may have won the volume battle, but Pierce had the higher average value.

HOW ACCURATE?

Ryan’s accuracy returned this week. Let’s hope it’s here to stay.

HOW FAST?

Along with the shorter passes came a quicker time to throw. His 3-game totals show that he isn’t holding the ball a long time relative to passing depth.

TO WHERE?

This is vastly improved over last week. Passes behind the line of scrimmage weren’t working, but when he found someone downfield, he looked good.

DASHBOARD

Numbers relative to the 28 QBs through Sunday afternoon.

Mouseover for definitions: opd , edp , arsr , ttt , adot , 20+ , cmp% , cpoe , ay/c , yac , yacoe , ypa , pr% , ta% , scr% , sk% , aa% , ny/d , to% , 1st% , td% , rze , orze , 20+e , psr , epa/d

This week Ryan took a lot (A LOT) of sacks, but his quick time to throw points the blame towards an O-line that couldn’t handle the rush (23rd ttt, 5th sck%).

He threw and completed primarily short passes (28th adot, 24th ay/c) and his receivers did not compile much yac off of them (21st yac, 24th yacoe). Many times, I will blame the QB for this, but Ryan’s accuracy this week was OK (16th cpoe), so the brunt of this is on the receivers.

Even with a high completion rate, the short passes with minimal yac resulted in poor yardage efficiency (25th ypa). Add in the numerous sacks and you get even worse overall yardage efficiency (27th ny/d).

The lost fumble didn’t help and he wasn’t throwing a lot of first downs (13th to%, 22nd 1st%), but he did manage a couple of TDs for an above average TD rate (9th td%). In the red zone, he was money, but getting there was a challenge (4th rze, 26th orze), so his total efficiency was low (22nd epa/d).