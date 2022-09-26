Monday Night Football Week 3: Picks and Predictions

Monday night football is once again upon us, and we have a not so entertaining matchup on our hands. The Cowboys (- 105) are going up to New York to face off against the Giants (- 115) in a NFC East divisional showdown, the game is so close that the spread right now is -1 in favour of the Giants. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cowboys managed to pull off an improbable win against the Cincinnati Bengals led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush and a game winning 50-yard field goal by Brett Maher. Their two-headed running game with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard is not looking as dominant as expected, and Rush is just not a good NFL quarterback, but they have to be confident on the back of a stingy defense, led by DPOY candidate Micah Parsons.

The Giants are undefeated, as having Saquon Barkley is big for their offense, and the defense has been playing amazingly led by defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. They are fresh off a win against the Carolina Panthers, but it was evident that the offense is just not good enough to lead this team to anything significant, and Daniel Jones is not starting quarterback material.

The Stampede Blue staff is torn on this one, yours truly believes Dallas wins this one, but I am among the minority here, as 8 staff members are going with the Giants and predicting their undefeated run continues.