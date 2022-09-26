Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Conference Call

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich had his weekly conference call today with the media and gave several updates.

Julian Blackmon has an ankle sprain. Will be evaluated throughout the week. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) September 26, 2022

Frank Reich opened his presser with an injury update on starting free safety Julian Blackmon who injured his ankle in the Chiefs game and did not return. Blackmon was replaced by Rodney Thomas II in the lineup. Thomas played extremely well in his first starting snaps of his career, having been drafted in the seventh round in this year's draft, and excelled. Thomas had a huge touchdown saving play when he deflected a pass from Mahomes which had a touchdown written all over it. Even though Thomas looked promising on Sunday the Colts defense will need it’s rangy free safety in Julian Blackmon back as soon as possible.

“I felt like there were more free rushers yesterday then I felt like I've seen in a long time against us, so we gotta get that cleaned up.”



Says it’s a collective effort between coaches and players to execute better. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 26, 2022

-No one thing. Calls it 'discouraging.'



-Admits tons of free rushers yesterday. "We have to get that cleaned up."



-QB does get full control at the line of scrimmage. Says Matt Ryan has had a couple checks "he'd like back." — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) September 26, 2022

Frank Reich went on to talk about the ongoing pass protection issues which have plagued the Colts in every game so far this year. The Colts have allowed quarterback Matt Ryan to be sacked 12 times in three games so far and there have been a fair few free rushers getting to Ryan. The Colts protection issues appear to be a mixture of poor play from the offensive line and poor protection checks. There have been too many occasions in which the Colts have allowed free rushers to hit and sack Ryan and oftentimes where blitzes have not been picked up at all. It is unclear what the reasons are but if the Colts don’t start turning things around on the pass protection front it will be a long season for the offense and could be an injury waiting to happen for Ryan.

#Colts Frank Reich on DC Gus Bradley and the defense:



“Great game plan, but really not just a great game plan but great execution by the players. (The) players really bought into it.” — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 26, 2022

Frank Reich spoke about the defensive performance on Sunday in which Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense was kept to just 262 yards passing, 1 touchdown and 58 yards rushing and an interception. The Colts defense played lights out on Sunday and along with the special teams performance were the main reason the Colts won. After two poor showings to start the season a turn around game for the defense was a great sight but the Colts will need to build off Sunday’s defensive performance if the team wants to continue winning.