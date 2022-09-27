Colts News: Key lineup changes in secondary aid in Colts victory over Chiefs

Hits And Misses: Key Lineup Changes In Secondary Aid Victory | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Hits And Misses: Key Lineup Changes In Secondary Aid Victory
Colts: Yannick Ngakoue addressed 'chronic' back issue to spark breakout
After two weeks and zero sacks with the Colts, Yannick Ngakoue decided to dial things back and address a back issue he's felt since training camp.
Colts Notebook: Rookies Pierce, Woods show rapid growth | Colts | heraldbulletin.com
Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce had the Colts' longest play from scrimmage Sinday. Rookie tight end Jelani Woods caught both of the team's touchdown passes. Not a bad home opener
After Improbable Colts Win, The Bleach Stays On Ice – Indianapolis Monthly
Colts keep season from spinning out of control with upset win over previously unbeaten Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.
5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Chiefs Week 3
The Colts stymied one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in the NFL and got key contributions from a number of rookies in their 20-17 Week 3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lack of communication compromising Matt Ryan’s protection
NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic
Kravitz: Colts scratch out win vs. Chiefs, just as we (read: I) predicted - The Athletic
The Colts found a way to restore hope to a season that was coming undone. They still have problems, but that's a column for another day.
What Colts QB Matt Ryan did in win vs. Chiefs that has team praising him - The Athletic
The quarterback had his share of struggles against Kansas City but kept his team focused and came through in the clutch.
Colts vs Chiefs: Stephon Gilmore reminded Patrick Mahomes he's that guy
Stephon Gilmore is a 32-year-old cornerback with a hamstring issue. He reminded Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs that he never really left.
Colts' highly-paid offensive line has been team's weak link
Will the Colts shake up the personnel on the offensive line this week?
COLTS MEDIA
first NFL game ✅@Colts win ✅— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) September 26, 2022
a Sunday well spent. pic.twitter.com/AqXGece5GK
Week 3 was fun. pic.twitter.com/QdOpzE2KAy— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 26, 2022
DBs CALLED THE GAME. pic.twitter.com/H6XM6Dgrnd— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 26, 2022
#90 Grover Stewart has been playing like one of the best run defenders in the NFL so far in 2022 pic.twitter.com/W5pzXtfrRm— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 26, 2022
When it mattered most. pic.twitter.com/ZYzucusLaT— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 26, 2022
