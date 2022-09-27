Colts News: Key lineup changes in secondary aid in Colts victory over Chiefs

Hits And Misses: Key Lineup Changes In Secondary Aid Victory | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Hits And Misses: Key Lineup Changes In Secondary Aid Victory

Colts: Yannick Ngakoue addressed 'chronic' back issue to spark breakout

After two weeks and zero sacks with the Colts, Yannick Ngakoue decided to dial things back and address a back issue he's felt since training camp.

Colts Notebook: Rookies Pierce, Woods show rapid growth | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce had the Colts' longest play from scrimmage Sinday. Rookie tight end Jelani Woods caught both of the team's touchdown passes. Not a bad home opener

After Improbable Colts Win, The Bleach Stays On Ice – Indianapolis Monthly

Colts keep season from spinning out of control with upset win over previously unbeaten Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Chiefs Week 3

The Colts stymied one of the most efficient and explosive offenses in the NFL and got key contributions from a number of rookies in their 20-17 Week 3 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lack of communication compromising Matt Ryan’s protection

NFL ends Pro Bowl; skills competitions, flag game instead - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Kravitz: Colts scratch out win vs. Chiefs, just as we (read: I) predicted - The Athletic

The Colts found a way to restore hope to a season that was coming undone. They still have problems, but that's a column for another day.

What Colts QB Matt Ryan did in win vs. Chiefs that has team praising him - The Athletic

The quarterback had his share of struggles against Kansas City but kept his team focused and came through in the clutch.

Colts vs Chiefs: Stephon Gilmore reminded Patrick Mahomes he's that guy

Stephon Gilmore is a 32-year-old cornerback with a hamstring issue. He reminded Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs that he never really left.

Colts' highly-paid offensive line has been team's weak link

Will the Colts shake up the personnel on the offensive line this week?

COLTS MEDIA

first NFL game ✅@Colts win ✅



a Sunday well spent. pic.twitter.com/AqXGece5GK — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) September 26, 2022

Week 3 was fun. pic.twitter.com/QdOpzE2KAy — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 26, 2022

DBs CALLED THE GAME. pic.twitter.com/H6XM6Dgrnd — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 26, 2022

#90 Grover Stewart has been playing like one of the best run defenders in the NFL so far in 2022 pic.twitter.com/W5pzXtfrRm — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 26, 2022