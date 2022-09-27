Colts’ Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 4

Jelani Woods, tight end, Colts

Woods got just two targets but caught both of them for touchdowns. One cannot simply expect this level of production and efficiency from Woods, as he is just a rookie and typically rookie tight ends have a steep learning curve. Thing is, the tight end position has been dry in fantasy football this year, as other than Kelce or Andrews there is not much left, and once you reach the C tier it gets even worse. This is why Woods could be a valuable add as a backup tight end in case he ends up getting a role as a redzone threat, and considering his massive 6’7’’ frame he is bound to come up with a touchdown here and there.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Dolphins

Tagovailoa has been on a tear this season, thanks in part to the addition of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and the emergence of Jaylen Waddle. Tua has 8 touchdown passes (good for 3rd in the league), and the Dolphins’ offense has clear pass tendencies. Tagovailoa is not available in many leagues, but if he is still a free agent in your league go ahead and put a waiver claim on him.

Jamaal Williams, running back, Lions

Williams was already featured here after Week 1 because of his goal line opportunities, but he is now slated to be the full-time starter after D’Andre Swift went down with ankle and shoulder injuries that will keep him out for some weeks. Head coach Dan Campbell said “Swift might benefit from sitting out the next two games and returning after the bye”, so at least for the next two weeks Williams is a must-start.

Alexander Mattison, running back, Vikings

Mattison might be among the best backup running backs in the NFL, and he somehow always puts up strong starts when starter Dalvin Cook misses time. Speaking of Cook, he went down with a dislocated shoulder last Sunday, and while he might still play next week, getting Mattison before your opponents might be a wise move considering the recent context.

Zay Jones, wide receiver, Jaguars

Jones has been an underrated part of the surprisingly effective Jaguars’ passing offense, getting 24 targets through the first 3 games. The scoring production has not been there yet for Jones, and there are plenty of mouths to feed in the Jags’ offense, but keep close tabs on the talented receiver.

Khalil Herbert, running back, Bears

After starter David Montgomery went down with knee and ankle injuries, backup Khalil Herbert exploded onto the scene, getting over 150 yards and two touchdowns, racking up over 25 points. While I would reasonably not expect Herbert to maintain this level of production, he is a decent starting option until Montgomery returns.