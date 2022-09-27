Colts’ Stat of the Week: Week 3 vs. Chiefs

The Simple: Colts allowed just 3-10 third down conversions, 1-2 on 4th down, 2-2 in the redzone.

The Colts’ defense did an amazing job on Sunday, containing the Chiefs’ offense to just a 30% conversion rate on third down, and managed to stop one of the two 4th down attempts (the fake field goal). This is exceptional because Kansas City has ranked top 3 in third down conversion every single season with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, so being able to get him off the field consistently was something I did not expect from a defense that had just allowed solid games to Davis Mills and Trevor Lawrence. The other stat that easily explains why the Colts won is that they were 2-2 in the redzone, after starting off the year just 2-5. A big reason for this is massive rookie tight end Jelani Woods, who caught both of his targets for touchdowns, the first for one-yard, and the other for the game winning 12-yard score. The Colts have a plethora of big bodied receivers, and also have the best running back in the NFL, so their redzone issues were most surely just transitory.

The Complicated: Colts had just 4.2 yards per pass, now rank third last in yards per play (4.8), third last in passing plays over 20 yards (just 3).