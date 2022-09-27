Report: Former Colts Cornerback Xavier Rhodes Visiting the Buffalo Bills

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Indianapolis Colts starting cornerback, now free agent Xavier Rhodes is visiting the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday:

#Bills are hosting veteran CB Xavier Rhodes today on a visit, source says. Buffalo down a few corners. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 27, 2022

The 32 year old veteran cornerback started 29 games for the Colts over the past two seasons, generally providing steady and rock solid play in coverage—when fully healthy. He had 81 tackles (67 solo), 3 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 19 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery during his recent 2-year stint with the Colts.

The Bills have a very banged up and depleted secondary, so signing an experienced starting cornerback like Rhodes makes sense in such a pinch.

The Colts essentially moved on from Rhodes as ‘the veteran in their cornerback room,’ when the team signed fellow vet Stephon Gilmore to a 2-year, $23M deal, as well as added Brandon Facyson in free agency.

At this late stage of his playing career, Rhodes looks like he still has some productive football left in him and could help a contending team like the Buffalo Bills—even when their other cornerbacks eventually get healthy.