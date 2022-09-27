Colts Reacts Survey: Week 4

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) are looking to start a win streak after an upset victory hosting the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend—for their first win of the season.

Now, the Colts will play their third divisional opponent to begin the year, the rival Tennessee Titans (+3.5), who at 1-2, have gotten off to an even slower start than Indianapolis.

With the reigning 2x AFC South champions coming to town—led by All-Pro rusher Derrick Henry, it’s imperative that the Colts get their first divisional win early in the 2022 campaign—if they’re serious about reclaiming the crown.

Having said all of that, how are Colts fans feeling ahead of a pivotal Week 4?