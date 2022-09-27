Report: Ex-Colts Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship Worked Out for Jaguars on Tuesday

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo ‘Hot Rod’ Blankenship worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday:

The Jaguars (2-1) have 2nd-year kicker Riley Patterson, who’s kicked pretty well, converting 7 of his 8 field goal attempts and all 7 extra points. However, perhaps, he’s battling an injury or the team is simply performing its due diligence—should a future kicking need arise.

Blankenship is looking to get his initially promising pro kicking career back on track, as he once converted 86.5% of his field goal attempts as a rookie for the Colts in 2020.

However, he’s since battled a hip injury (in 2021) and ongoing struggles—the spilling over point being a disastrous performance in the opener for the Colts this season (shanking a potential game-winning field goal in overtime and botching two kickoffs out-of-bounds)—which led to his ensuing release.

The Colts quickly scooped up Chase McLaughlin, who kicked well for the franchise in relief for an ailing Adam Vinatieri back in 2019, and hit both of his first field goal attempts this season—including one from 50+ yards during Indianapolis’ upset victory against the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend.

That being said, this Colts blog doesn’t wish Blankenship any ill-will and hopes that he can rediscover his rookie form—just not against the Colts, or if he lands in Jacksonville—not when the division crown is at stake.