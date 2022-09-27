Colts Sign CB Ryan Smith to Practice Squad; Waive LB Forrest Rhyne in Corresponding Move

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed cornerback Ryan Smith to the practice squad and waived linebacker Forrest Rhyne in a corresponding roster move.

It comes just a day after Smith worked out for the Colts on Monday.

Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 5’11”, 189 pound cornerback (with 30 1/2” arms) also recently had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers (2021).

During 77 career games (17 starts), Smith has 122 tackles (102 solo), a tackle for loss, an interception, 12 passes defensed, 4 fumble recoveries, and 2 fumble recoveries. He was a Super Bowl LV Champion previously with the Buccaneers.

Signed as an undrafted rookie free agent linebacker out of Villanova, Rhyne spent all of the offseason with the Colts but was released as part of final cuts—only to be re-signed to the team’s practice squad to begin the 2022 regular season.