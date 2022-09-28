Colts News: Why rookie safety Nick Cross only played 1 snap against Chiefs

Colts: Why rookie safety Nick Cross only played 1 snap against Chiefs

Cross opened the season as the starter at strong safety, but veteran Rodney McLeod played that role against the Chiefs.

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 4 AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:

Jim Irsay power lifter: He weighed 307, squatted 725 and was Colts GM

Jim Irsay was a competitive super heavyweight power lifter, weighing 307 pounds, eating 20,000 calories a day at the same time he was Colts GM.

COLTS MEDIA

#Colts offense has needed this for years. Feed Alec Pierce. pic.twitter.com/1ZzEB5gueN — Indy Source (@SourceIndiana) September 26, 2022

.@colts @JelaniTheGreat #JelaniWoods first 2 receptions in the NFL are TD’s including the game winner. Looks like the definition of a “Red Zone Threat”. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/TfrpoENqhh — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 27, 2022

Some really good examples of ROBOT technique by Colts' LB Bobby Okereke



Clip 1: ROBOT to the find the crosser on play-action



Clips 2/3: ROBOT to the backside vertical route to help the safety over the top



Great speed and awareness from Okereke here pic.twitter.com/j9U7QNX7wQ — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) September 27, 2022

Z just might be one of THEM. pic.twitter.com/Z75xHdoSJf — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 27, 2022