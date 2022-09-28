 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stampede Blue’s Week 4 NFL Game Picks

We pick the full slate of games, starting with Dolphins at Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

By Mateo Caliz
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After what seems like the usual out of nowhere win for the Colts against a team they are expected to lose to, Indy is now 1-1-1, perfectly balanced, heading into a divisional matchup against the Titans. We have an exciting slate of matchups this week, kicking things off with the red-hot Dolphins going to Cincinnati against the slumping Bengals. The Bengals are currently 4 point favourites, with the moneyline at - 195 for Cincy and + 165 for Miami. This promises to be a high-scoring matchup with the O/U at 47 right now. The Colts are currently the favourites (- 165) and favored by 3 points. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for the Stampede Blue rankings, Luke Schultheis took the lead by a slim margin, and there is some variance between the staff member’s records right now.

Now to the weekly challenges, you guys went 1-2 last week, as you nailed the Jags leading the division after Week 3, but you missed on the Colts upsetting the Chiefs and the Browns beating the Steelers, so I am 4-2 while you are 3-3. (Remember, a 2.000 word article on punters is at stake right here.)

Poll

Do the Colts beat the Titans at home?

view results
  • 80%
    Yes
    (25 votes)
  • 19%
    No
    (6 votes)
31 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who leads the week in rushing yards?

view results
  • 44%
    Jonathan Taylor
    (13 votes)
  • 13%
    Derrick Henry
    (4 votes)
  • 6%
    Saquon Barkley
    (2 votes)
  • 20%
    Nick Chubb
    (6 votes)
  • 13%
    Other
    (4 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who wins Mahomes v Brady?

view results
  • 85%
    Chiefs
    (24 votes)
  • 14%
    Buccaneers
    (4 votes)
28 votes total Vote Now

My picks for this week are Colts-Barkley-Chiefs.

